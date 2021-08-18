Books on Buses program expanding to downtown and West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A program providing access to books for riders of public transportation in Charleston County is adding additional locations.

Books on Buses, a partnership between the Charleston County Public Library and Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, is adding two stops as it continues to expand in the area. The new stops are located at the intersection of Ashley River Road and Magwood Drive and the intersection of Meeting Street and Mary Street.

“We’ve given out hundreds of books since the Books on Buses program launched earlier this year,” CCPL’s Outreach Manager Kathleen Montgomery said. “This program allows us to further connect with our community and promote literacy in Charleston County.”

According to Charleston County Public Library, the book boxes contain books for all ages from the library’s community collection using donations and discarded materials to encourage literacy outside of library walls. They say the books are free and do not need to be returned to the box or any library location.

“CARTA connects riders to the things they love, and thanks to this new chapter in our partnership with the Charleston County Public Library, that includes more books that open up new avenues of learning,” CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings said. “We are excited to expand the ‘Books on Buses’ partnership to new areas in Charleston County and look forward to helping our riders write their own success stories.”

Library officials say almost 1,000 books have been distributed through the program.

