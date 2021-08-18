Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2021 Class Unveiled
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the inductees for the Class of 2021, naming player Chip Cannon and Coach Oscar Fordham, to the 18th annual Hall of Fame class. Cannon and Fordham were both selected by a fan vote.
Rhame B. “Chip” Cannon - Hailing from North Charleston, the versatile first baseman/pitcher earned All-America honors from Baseball America in 2004 prior to being drafted in the eighth round by the Toronto Blue Jays. He was an All-Southern Conference selection in ‘03 and ‘04, and Baseball America listed him among the best pro prospects in the league while also labeling him with “the best raw power” in the SoCon. In his senior season, he tied the school record for single-season home runs with 17 while also leading the country in walks with 71. He played on three Southern Conference championship teams and made a pair of NCAA Regional appearances. At the time of his graduation in 2004, Cannon was second all-time in school history with 40 home runs, had walked 156 times, recorded 169 RBI and tallied 399 total bases, all of which placed him among the school’s all-time leaders. A two-year starter on the mound in The Citadel’s weekend rotation, he won eight contests in 28 appearances and posted a 4.00 ERA. He pitched three complete games and fanned 107 batters in 153.0 innings of work. Entering professional baseball, Cannon quickly moved through the Blue Jays organization rising to major league camp and AAA. In 2005, he hit .298 with 32 home runs and 98 runs batted for the year. In 2006, he was the Arizona Fall League MVP after leading the league in home runs and runs batted, while finishing second in the batting title race. Cannon was enshrined in The Citadel Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.
Oscar “Frizz” Fordham (Coach) – Oscar Fordham began working for the City of Charleston Department of Recreation in 1960 as a playground leader in the downtown area. Fordham served as a youth sports coach and mentor for thousands of children during his 61-year (and counting) work history. Coach Fordham guided his players with a strong moral compass, always stressing education and following their academic progress. This included encouraging them to bring their books and homework to the park to study because no child who was failing in class could play sports on Harmon Field. Many of those years spent at Harmon Park were on fields that are now named in his honor and he still works today at McMahon Playground (Hampton Park). Fordham was a coach and teacher and always had youth teams in baseball as well as football and basketball. Fordham has retired twice from the city, but has come back to work because he loves it and he loves working with young people as a baseball coach.
The two new inductees will be honored prior to the RiverDogs’ Sunday, August 22 home game against the Columbia Fireflies at 4:30 p.m. before the 5:05 p.m. first pitch. In addition, they will have their names inscribed on the Hall of Fame list located on the main concourse of Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame is coordinated and operated by the Charleston RiverDogs. An advisory committee consisting of knowledgeable local volunteers was created to come up with names as potential nominees. The Hall of Fame is located inside Riley Park.
CHARLESTON BASEBALL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
2019 – Kiki Cuyler
Tony Cadden
Mike Montei
2018 – Lewis Elmore “Lukey” Dudley
Jerry Stoots
Richard “Dick” Jones
2017 - Philip Hartig
R.J. Swindle
Ryan Johnson
John Couch
2016 – Ted Byrne
Chris Campbell
Nick Chigges
Joe Riley, Jr.
Mike Veeck
2015 – Pete Ayoub
John Chalus
Lee Curtis
2014 – Reese Havens
David Hoffman
Billy Swails, Jr.
2013 – Steven Jackson
Drew Meyer
Britt Reames
2012 – Gettys Glaze
Tom Hatley
John Rhodes
2011 – Bill Ackerman
Roberto Alomar
Mike Kimbrell
2010 – Lee Glaze
Fred Jordan
D.K. Walters
Kenny Wilkinson
2009 – John Dodds, Jr.
W.S. “Bull” Durham
Donald Morillo
Doug Pounder
2008 – Bryce Florie
Danny Jones
Charley Smith
Richard Wieters
2007 – 1955 Cannon Street YMCA All-Star Team
1990 Citadel World Series Team
Anthony Jenkins
Modie Risher
2006 – Ty Cline
Mike Cook
Gary McJunkin
Chal Port
2005 – John Candelaria
2004 – David Cone
2003 – Willie Randolph
Gorman Thomas