Charleston Co. reopens over 100-year-old school after renovations

By Danielle Seat and Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the oldest schools in the Charleston County School District is reopening its doors to students after undergoing major renovations.

Not all the renovations are complete at Julian Mitchell Elementary, but Charleston County School District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy says faculty and staff are excited to welcome the student body back to school.

“This is a great example of what can be done in an older school,” Borowy said.  “A lot of times we’re told, you need to have a new building. Well, I’ll tell you, when you take a look around this facility, they do indeed have a new building with the renovation project.”

The school now has a new computer lab, front office with increased security and an ADA visitor center. Borowy says it will eventually have an accessible elevator.

The $11 million project was funded through the Charleston County Tax Referendum and Borowy says renovations will also include new floors, ceiling, paint and a roof.

All the students attending Julian Mitchell Elementary spent last school year at the old Camp Road Middle School on James Island.

District leaders say the Julian Mitchell Elementary building is more than 100 years old, and the last renovation happened back in 1980.

Crews say they are still putting on the finishing touches. The last projects that need to be completed include the installation of a new ADA elevator and the addition of a new playground.

Borowy says crews experienced several delays in materials due to the pandemic.

Construction crews are expected to work primarily after school hours and during school breaks to minimize disruption.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

