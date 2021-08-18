Charleston Co. School District messaging leads to confusion on mask mandate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s mask mandate passed just days before the start of school has created something of a communication issue for some parents. Multiple district wide messages sent Tuesday night fueled the confusion.

The first email sent to parents raised eye brown by telling parents the district is asking students to wear masks in high traffic areas like hallways and requiring them in buses.

“We are specifically asking students and staff to wear their masks in high traffic areas, such as hallways,” the email reads. “We are also requiring masks to be worn on school buses. For those who don’t have a mask, the staff can provide one for you.”

Then a second email two hours later provided clarification saying that masks are absolutely required in all district buildings.

However, the question of enforcement has been left up to interpretation. Live 5 News asked the district if it would be enforcing the guidelines but was referred to the second email sent to parent. In that email it simply says:

“We expect everyone to comply with the mask requirement,” the second email reads.

Brooks Nicole is a parent who says she only sent her child back to school face-to-face because the board passed the mask mandate. She says she was livid when she got the first email because it seemed to downplay the school board’s intention of enforcing a mask mandate. The second email didn’t help either.

“I do have a concern that people are going to openly defy the mask mandate,” Nicole said. “It feels like the district is trying to appease both side by saying there’s a mask mandate but not committing to enforce it.”

Another question parents have brought up is in regard to those mask exemption waivers provided by DHEC from last year. You can still find those on DHEC’s website, but the district says those don’t cover this new mandate.

The governor’s office says those waivers were part of an executive order that had expired, which means they are no longer valid for this year.

