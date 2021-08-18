SC Lottery
Charleston Co. sheriff wants to rename juvenile detention center

Sheriff Kristin Graziano hopes to change the name of the county's 26-bed Juvenile Detention Center to the Charleston Juvenile Justice Center.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Aug. 18, 2021
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s Finance Committee plans to hear a discussion on a potential name change for the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano wants to rename the 26-bed facility the Charleston Juvenile Justice Center.

“We want our juvenile residents to succeed and have fruitful lives once they leave these doors. This is a reflection of the change of approach and culture at our detention facilities and a natural step in the process,” Graziano said. “Not only are we recognizing their dignity by calling them residents, instead of inmates, we are giving them school uniforms and bringing educators to them so they can earn school credit while they’re here. When we give them hope and opportunity, they are less likely to resort to the old ways that brought them to our facility. The name change reflects this administration’s purpose and mission.”

The secure facility is located on Headquarters Road and houses male and female offenders up to the age of 17 who are awaiting court hearings.

It provides a variety of education programs and services through the Charleston County School District, according to the Charleston County website.

