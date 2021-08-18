SC Lottery
Charleston County schools look to hire teachers to fill new positions

The Charleston County School District is heading into the year with 25 teacher vacancies.
The Charleston County School District is heading into the year with 25 teacher vacancies.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is heading into the year with 25 teacher vacancies.

District officials say that total is less than half the number of open jobs reported one week ago. The district employs approximately 3,500 teachers.

Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait says long-term substitute teachers will fill the open positions to start the school year.

Special education and math teaching positions are typically the most difficult to fill, Charleston County School District Human Resources Officer William Brightman says. But with additional federal and state funds coming in, the district created more positions in elementary and early childhood education, meaning the district has had a relatively successful recruiting season.

“We’ve had a really good year, I think, of helping and supporting teachers that maybe needed to take some time during the pandemic with the promise or conversations about them returning to the classroom this year, which I think has, going into 2022, really helped us with recruitment,” he said.

As for bus drivers, the Charleston County School District’s drivers are hired on by an outside company called First Group America.

They were not able to specify how many bus driver vacancies they have going into the first day of school, but the company says they expect to have “enough to cover routes.”

