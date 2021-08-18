SC Lottery
Clemson University to require masks on campus effective immediately

(Clemson University)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson University will require masks on campus, the school announced Tuesday night.

The University of South Carolina made the same decision earlier in the evening.

“Following the South Carolina Supreme Court decision announced earlier today which permits higher education institutions to require a universal mask mandate, Clemson will require masks in all of its statewide buildings including classrooms, instructional facilities, offices, labs, and residential and dining halls except while eating or in private spaces,” the released announcement said.

The requirement is effective immediately for a period of three weeks.

This three-week period coincides with the greatest risk predicted by our public health team’s modeling of the disease, the school said.

“Masks were shown in our models to a have significant impact on curbing the spread of the virus and correspondingly enhances our ability to stay in person,” according to the release.

The university will continue to evaluate all public health data as it mitigates the prevalence of COVID-19 while maximizing opportunities to continue in-person classes.

Additional details will be available on Clemson’s COVID website beginning Wednesday.

