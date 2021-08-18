SC Lottery
Dorchester Dist. 4 setting mental health as priority this year.

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 4 officials will launch a new, state-of-the-art K-12 social and emotional curriculum this year.

Chief Academic Officer Corey Prentiss says mental health is going to be a priority for the district and says that focus will equip students and staff with specific tools to hone in on their wellbeing.

Prentiss also said many of the district’s schools received upgrades over the summer.

“We’re seeing a lot of new carpet being put in and old tiles replaced, we’ve updated our heating and air units from a better air quality,” she said. “So it’s been a really busy summer in terms of construction projects. But we’re really excited to have these upgrades and to welcome our students back into a building that’s healthier and safer for students.”

Students who ride the bus to school in DD4 will be required to wear masks while on the school bus. But those masks are only optional once a child arrives at school.

In case of any possible quarantines related to COVID-19, Prentiss said teachers are being encouraged to be ready to teach virtually this year.

She says teachers have been asked to upload assignments online so students will have access.

