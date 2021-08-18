SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion backs up traffic over 7 miles on I-26

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says congestion is slowing down traffic for seven miles on I-26 East.

The department of transportation says the congestion begins on I-26 Eastbound at Exit 205 toward University Boulevard in Ladson, all the way to Exit 211 toward Aviation Avenue in North Charleston.

The drive time from Summerville to downtown was 40 minutes as of about 7:15 a.m.

The SCDOT says the average speed of traffic is 25 miles per hour for the seven mile stretch.

