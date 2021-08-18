SC Lottery
FMU will require masks indoors for students, faculty no matter vaccination status

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Students, faculty and staff at Francis Marion University will be required to wear masks in all indoor and public areas on campus starting Wednesday morning, according to the school.

The university made the decision Tuesday afternoon after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled against the Attorney General’s opinion restricting the masking authority of public colleges and universities in the state.

The state’s high court said one of the temporary laws, or provisos, passed with the state budget, “does not prohibit a universal mask mandate.”

RELATED COVERAGE | SC Supreme Court: UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus

While most attention in the past week has been focused on Proviso 1.108, which prohibits school districts and schools from imposing mask mandates for their students, the Supreme Court looked at a second law, Proviso 117.190.

A statement from FMU’s president said masks must be worn by everyone, even if they are vaccinated.

“This policy applies to all campus facilities is inclusive of classrooms, hallways, laboratories, the library, and other communal spaces. Masks may be removed by those dining in the various venues across campus,” the statement reads.

New signage will be placed around campus about the mask requirements by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

