Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte and five other cities on stadium tour

“Watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” said Brooks.
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Garth Brooks won’t be coming to Charlotte after all this year.

In an announcement sent to WBTV on Wednesday, Brooks said the cancellation was a “very difficult decision.”

The country star had previously rescheduled the tour date a fourth time due to the pandemic. The rescheduled date was September 25, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” said Brooks. “I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long... So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart.”

For ticket holders, no action is required to obtain a refund; Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.

Brooks says he plans to reschedule “when this wave seems to be behind us.”

The five concert locations being cancelled are Cincinnati, Charlotte, Baltimore, Foxborough, and Nashville.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

