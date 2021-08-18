SC Lottery
Georgetown closes its city hall after COVID-19 exposure

Georgetown City Hall is temporarily closed through Friday because of a COVID-19 exposure.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown City Hall will be closed through Friday because of an exposure to COVID-19, the city confirmed.

Georgetown Police Capt. Nelson Brown said the exposure occurred Tuesday.

A release from the city states the situation will be reassessed over the weekend to determine whether it will reopen to the public on Monday.

Planning and Community Development services will continue to be provided by emailing Debra Grant a dgrant@georgetownsc.gov, mailing to 1134 N. Fraser St. Georgetown SC 29440, or dropping off through the drive through window.

Finance will continue to accept payments via online, the drive thru window, and drop off boxes at City Hall.

For information, please call 843-545-4007.

