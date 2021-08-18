SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Georgetown Co. schools implement new health, safety guidelines

By Summer Huechtker and Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County students are returning to school with new health and safety guidelines in place.

Georgetown County School District Executive Director of Safety and Risk Management Alan Walters says some are related to COVID-19, but others do not.

As Georgetown County classes begin Wednesday, students will notice classrooms do not have plexiglass in place for the 2021-2022 school year. Walters says desks will be spaced three feet apart as much as possible, but Plexiglass will only be implemented upon parental request.

“Well certainly, we’re looking forward to five-day instruction and having as many students and staff back as possible because the concerns about academic learning loss during the pandemic,” Walters said. “The best way to overcome that is get everybody back in the classroom.”

Walters says masks are not only recommended, but strongly encouraged for anyone at school and on buses. He does however say they are not required.

The Georgetown County School District is focusing on other areas of safety this year as well, Walters says.

One of these areas is mental health. Walters says all student ID cards will now be printed with the national suicide hotline, and a number students can text if they want to talk to someone not affiliated with the school.

Walters says Georgetown County also newly offers the “STOP IT” app. It’s an anonymous reporting system where students can report any dangerous or uneasy situations going on.

The district has increased the use of behavior interventionists and counselors, which Walters says exemplifies their efforts to stop bullying.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student at Andrew Jackson High School died just days before the first day of...
16-year-old SC boy dies from COVID days before start of school
South Carolina Education Superintendent Dr. Molly Spearman urged people to take COVID-19...
Spearman: ‘We have to do what’s right’ on COVID-19; doctors urge vaccination, masking in schools
Before the city council meeting got underway dozens of anti-mask protesters showed up voicing...
City of Charleston mask ordinance in public facilities fails following Tue. night vote
The Charleston Police Department has released several tweets about emergency road closures in...
Charleston Police reopen roads after heavy rains drain
The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled the University of South Carolina can impose a mask...
SC Supreme Court: UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus

Latest News

Dorchester County School District 4 says students' mental health will be one of its priorities...
Dorchester Dist. 4 setting mental health as priority this year.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Georgetown County Schools hopeful students can catch up on unfinished learning
Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is scheduled to speak at the...
Berkeley Co. superintendent to address COVID-19 concerns
Georgetown County Middle School. Price says they obviously want to introduce new learning in...
Georgetown Co. superintendent introduces new motto for new year