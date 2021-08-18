SC Lottery
Georgetown Co. schools looking to fill teacher vacancy

By Riley Bean and Summer Huechtker
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District is starting their 2020-2021 school year.

Georgetown County School District Representative Kristi Kibler says there are about 7,600 students enrolled for the school year and the district has one unfilled teacher vacancy.

She says some positions have been filled with long-term qualified substitutes until a full-time teacher is found.

Other staff needed in Georgetown County School District include para-professionals, custodians, instructional assistants, and maintenance workers, Kibler said.

All bus driver positions are filled, but the district says they are always looking for more.

This year, Kibler says Georgetown County bus drivers received a pay increase of 2%, plus 50 cents per hour.

The current starting rate of pay for a bus driver with no experience is $14.30 per hour.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

