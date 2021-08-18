SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man faces long list of sex crimes charges involving children

Kenneth Gaddy was charged with kidnapping in June
Kenneth Brandon Gaddy, 19, is being held under a bond of $500,000.
Kenneth Brandon Gaddy, 19, is being held under a bond of $500,000.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - Bond was set at $500,000 for a man accused of sex crimes involving children.

Kenneth Brandon Gaddy, 19, of Kannapolis, was already in jail on prior charges. He is now charged with four counts of first degree statutory rape and one count of taking indecent liberties with children.

Gaddy is also the suspect in a kidnapping case in June. An 11-year-old girl reported to be missing from her home in Richmond County was found in an apartment in Salisbury.

According to Salisbury Police, detectives with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation were able to track the movements of the suspect to an apartment on Castlewood Drive in Salisbury. The girl, who was said to be unharmed, was found by police.

At that time. Gaddy was charged with first degree kidnapping. Police believe Gaddy may have met the girl online, then gone to her home in Richmond County and picked her up to come to Salisbury.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student at Andrew Jackson High School died just days before the first day of...
16-year-old SC boy dies from COVID days before start of school
Before the city council meeting got underway dozens of anti-mask protesters showed up voicing...
City of Charleston mask ordinance in public facilities fails following Tue. night vote
South Carolina Education Superintendent Dr. Molly Spearman urged people to take COVID-19...
Spearman: ‘We have to do what’s right’ on COVID-19; doctors urge vaccination, masking in schools
The Charleston Police Department has released several tweets about emergency road closures in...
Charleston Police reopen roads after heavy rains drain
The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled the University of South Carolina can impose a mask...
SC Supreme Court: UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus

Latest News

Georgetown City Hall is temporarily closed through Friday because of a COVID-19 exposure.
Georgetown closes its city hall after COVID-19 exposure
Several school districts and colleges have implemented mask mandates because of the surge in...
THE LIST: School districts, colleges now requiring face masks for students, staff
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, high percent-positive rate
UofSC Interim President Harris Pastides released a statement Tuesday reimplementing the...
UofSC’s interim president reinstates mask mandate after court ruling
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Morning storms give way to hit or miss afternoon rain