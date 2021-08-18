Morning storms give way to hit or miss afternoon rain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early morning storms along the coast will push offshore as the influence of Fred continues to pull away from the Lowcountry. Morning clouds will give way to an increase in sunshine this afternoon when a few more storms may pop up across inland areas. Highs today will reach the upper 80s. We’ll start to see fewer morning storms over the next few days but afternoon storms will stay in the forecast. With more sunshine, we expect hotter afternoons in the low 90s.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Henri is south of Bermuda and will be moving westward over the next 48 hours. After 48 hours, this storm will begin to make a turn northward, paralleling the east coast of the United States. The biggest question mark is the weather pattern over the Northeast this weekend which could aid in pulling Henri very close to the New England coastline. This storm is expected to become a hurricane and needs to be watched closely for all interests in the Northeast. Increased swell and rip currents will be felt along the South Carolina coastline starting Thursday.

Tropical Storm Grace is located near the Cayman Islands this morning and will continue westward toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Once the storm passes the Yucatan, Grace will reemerge into the Gulf of Mexico before making a second landfall in mainland Mexico. Grace is expected to be a hurricane as it makes both landfalls.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 92.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.