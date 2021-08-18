Motorcyclist dies from injuries following crash in Berkeley County
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a motorcyclist has died from his injuries following a crash that happened earlier this month in Berkeley County.
The crash happened in the Bonneau area on Aug. 7 at 12:10 a.m. on Bethera Road near Brinson Lane.
The Highway Patrol said the motorcycle was traveling west, went off the road and struck a ditch.
The coroner’s office has not yet identified the deceased.
