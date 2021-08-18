Motorcyclist dies from injuries following crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a motorcyclist has died from his injuries following a crash that happened earlier this month in Berkeley County.

The crash happened in the Bonneau area on Aug. 7 at 12:10 a.m. on Bethera Road near Brinson Lane.

The Highway Patrol said the motorcycle was traveling west, went off the road and struck a ditch.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the deceased.

