SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

New specialized school in Charleston County welcoming hundreds of students

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of students will walk through the doors of a brand new specialized school in West Ashley for the first day of classes Wednesday.

The Charleston County School District says the new West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies will better prepare students for the workforce.

Whether it’s a career in sports medicine or welding, the new school will offer specialized hands-on classes for part of the day then return to their home school.

The new school is located on the same campus as the West Ashley High School. Principal Dale Metzger says they are planning for about 1,000 students to come through every year.

The district broke ground on this new $42-million facility two years ago.

The school specializes in Career and Technology Education, including computer science, sport medicine, welding, biomedical engineer and more.

Metzger says it prepares students for their future jobs through hands-on learning instead of textbooks.

“We want them to make a livable wage and be able to be productive member of society and give back to their community,” Metzger said.

This is the third and final Center for Advanced Studies the Charleston County School District planned to build.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student at Andrew Jackson High School died just days before the first day of...
16-year-old SC boy dies from COVID days before start of school
South Carolina Education Superintendent Dr. Molly Spearman urged people to take COVID-19...
Spearman: ‘We have to do what’s right’ on COVID-19; doctors urge vaccination, masking in schools
Before the city council meeting got underway dozens of anti-mask protesters showed up voicing...
City of Charleston mask ordinance in public facilities fails following Tue. night vote
The Charleston Police Department has released several tweets about emergency road closures in...
Charleston Police reopen roads after heavy rains drain
The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled the University of South Carolina can impose a mask...
SC Supreme Court: UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus

Latest News

Dorchester County School District 4 says students' mental health will be one of its priorities...
Dorchester Dist. 4 setting mental health as priority this year.
Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is scheduled to speak at the...
Berkeley Co. superintendent to address COVID-19 concerns
The Charleston County School District is heading into the year with 25 teacher vacancies.
Charleston County schools look to hire teachers to fill new positions
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston city mask ordinance fails council vote