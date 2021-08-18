New specialized school in Charleston County welcoming hundreds of students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of students will walk through the doors of a brand new specialized school in West Ashley for the first day of classes Wednesday.

The Charleston County School District says the new West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies will better prepare students for the workforce.

Whether it’s a career in sports medicine or welding, the new school will offer specialized hands-on classes for part of the day then return to their home school.

The new school is located on the same campus as the West Ashley High School. Principal Dale Metzger says they are planning for about 1,000 students to come through every year.

The district broke ground on this new $42-million facility two years ago.

The school specializes in Career and Technology Education, including computer science, sport medicine, welding, biomedical engineer and more.

Metzger says it prepares students for their future jobs through hands-on learning instead of textbooks.

“We want them to make a livable wage and be able to be productive member of society and give back to their community,” Metzger said.

This is the third and final Center for Advanced Studies the Charleston County School District planned to build.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.