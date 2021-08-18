One dead following car crash on College Park Road
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following a car crash in Berkeley County on Tuesday night.
Highway Patrol said it happened at 8:57 p.m. on College Park Road near Edge Brook Road and involved a 2008 Dodge Charger.
According to authorities, the car drove off the road and struck a utility pole. The passenger died in the crash.
Troopers are investigating.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.