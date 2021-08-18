SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One dead following car crash on College Park Road

Highway Patrol said it happened at 8:57 p.m. on College Park Road near Edge Brook Road and...
Highway Patrol said it happened at 8:57 p.m. on College Park Road near Edge Brook Road and involved a 2008 Dodge Charger.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following a car crash in Berkeley County on Tuesday night.

Highway Patrol said it happened at 8:57 p.m. on College Park Road near Edge Brook Road and involved a 2008 Dodge Charger.

According to authorities, the car drove off the road and struck a utility pole. The passenger died in the crash.

Troopers are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student at Andrew Jackson High School died just days before the first day of...
16-year-old SC boy dies from COVID days before start of school
South Carolina Education Superintendent Dr. Molly Spearman urged people to take COVID-19...
Spearman: ‘We have to do what’s right’ on COVID-19; doctors urge vaccination, masking in schools
Before the city council meeting got underway dozens of anti-mask protesters showed up voicing...
City of Charleston mask ordinance in public facilities fails following Tue. night vote
The Charleston Police Department has released several tweets about emergency road closures in...
Charleston Police reopen roads after heavy rains drain
The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled the University of South Carolina can impose a mask...
SC Supreme Court: UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus

Latest News

Before the city council meeting got underway dozens of anti-mask protesters showed up voicing...
City of Charleston mask ordinance in public facilities fails following Tue. night vote
VIDEO: City of Charleston mask ordinance in public facilities fails following Tue. night vote
VIDEO: City of Charleston mask ordinance in public facilities fails following Tue. night vote
Governor Henry McMaster continues to defend the state’s budget provisos that bar school...
Charleston Co. School District risks losing funding over mask mandate
Trident Technical College is requiring masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status,...
Trident Technical College requiring masks while indoors on campus