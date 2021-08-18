One dead following car crash on College Park Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following a car crash in Berkeley County on Tuesday night.

Highway Patrol said it happened at 8:57 p.m. on College Park Road near Edge Brook Road and involved a 2008 Dodge Charger.

According to authorities, the car drove off the road and struck a utility pole. The passenger died in the crash.

Troopers are investigating.

