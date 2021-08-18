Pet Helpers offering $1,000 reward after newborn kittens abandoned in storm

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pet Helpers officials are offering a $1,000 reward after six newborn kittens were abandoned in a cardboard box behind the facility’s dumpster Tuesday night.

“This was a scary case of criminal animal abandonment, considering the harsh weather conditions last night,” officials with Pet Helpers said. “Pet Helpers is posting a $1,000 reward for information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.” 

This is also meant to discourage people from endangering other animal lives, while encouraging others to go about surrendering animals in a safe and legal manner, officials said.

“This case is emblematic of the shelter capacity crisis that is affecting rescues across the Lowcountry,” Pet Helpers said. “Kittens and puppies are being brought into shelters at alarming rates, as animal populations rise. Pet Helpers has programs like our Trap Neuter Release program and our Spay and Neuter Assistance Program, that help control the pet population. We are also running a $50 kitten adoption special to help with the 100+ kittens in our system.”

You can contact Pet Helpers here.

