Roper St. Francis no longer requiring appointments for COVID vaccinations

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis says all of their Express Cares centers will accept walk-in patients who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Any patient who is 12 or older can visit any Express Care from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. hospital leaders say.

Roper St. Francis has five Express Cares centers that are all offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Roper St. Francis representatives say their Express Cares locations are experiencing higher than normal wait times as a result of the surge of COVID-19 cases in the Lowcountry,

They ask those seeking a vaccine to please have patience if they have an appointment scheduled.

Express Cares are located on Folly Road on James Island, University Boulevard in North Charleston, North Main Street in Summerville, Ladson Road in Summerville and West Ashley Circle in West Ashley.

Express Cares also can treat most minor injuries or illnesses, such as cold or flu symptoms, sore throats, sinus infections, earaches and minor cuts, hospital officials say.

More information can be found on Roper St. Francis’ website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

