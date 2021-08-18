SC reports nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, high percent-positive rate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of tests have revealed nearly 3,400 new cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday’s report, which reflect data DHEC received on Monday, includes 2,487 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 886 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

The data also included 26 deaths, 14 confirmed and 12 probable. One of the confirmed deaths was reported in Beaufort County, DHEC said.

The results came from 16,878 tests conducted with a positive rate of 19.0%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 709,172 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 584,199 cases detected using PCR tests and 124,973 detected with rapid tests.

As of Tuesday, DHEC reported a total of 10,140 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 8,929 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,211 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 8.9 million tests since the pandemic began.







