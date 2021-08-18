Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says she hopes more trials will fix court backlog

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Charleston County is once again seeing criminal jury trials after nearly a year and a half of delays because of the pandemic, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she believes they will be able to more efficiently address the court backlog they are seeing.

According to Charleston County Clerk of Court officials, they are still only able to hold one trial a week because of COVID protocols and requirements put in place by the S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice, but Wilson said even that one trial adds pressure to other cases.

She said it encourages defendants to make a decision and possibly plea, and it encourages prosecutors to get their case together and see if it is fit for trial. According to Wilson, all of these things move the judicial process along more quickly.

When it comes to the backlog in terms of numbers, Wilson said their pending case load grew from about 10,000 in Charleston County before the pandemic to around 13,500 now.

“One of the things that has made it a little better is that the number of new arrests went down for a while during the pandemic but we’re seeing that move back up,” Wilson said. “The same thing happened with the jail. We were able to clear out a number of people who we could safely get out of jail either through a guilty plea or through a bond agreement, but those numbers have started to creep again as well.”

Wilson said it is impossible to know how long it will take to fix the backlog because it depends on when they can start regularly trying cases and have multiple trials at once. She told Live 5 those decisions are up to the court, not her office, but Wilson said her office is ready to go once the courts allow it.

“I’m hopeful that once we get in the rhythm of having cases, we’ve got the resources in place on the public defenders’ side and on the prosecution’s side, we should be able to catch up relatively quickly if we can just get in there,” she said.

Meanwhile in the 1st Judicial Circuit, Solicitor David Pascoe said in Dorchester County they had about 2,900 pending criminal cases pre-COVID, and now they have more than 3,500. He said they don’t want to see this growth, but they are happy they have been able to move a lot of cases along and they are pleased this number of pending cases isn’t higher. According to Pascoe they have already had four criminal jury trials since May.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.