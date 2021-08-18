SC Lottery
Three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students injured in shooting during afternoon dismissal

By Ray Rivera
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students have sustained injuries resulting from gunshots fired from a vehicle driving by during afternoon dismissal.

In a 5:31 p.m. update, school officials said the injuries are “believed at this time to be non-life threatening.” Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they are sending their crime unit to assist in the incident.

According to the school, law enforcement is assisting with the evacuation of the school with students being transported to the Technology Center on 3721 Magnolia Street.

“Parents/Guardians of bus riders must report to the Technology Center with appropriate identification to pick up their students,” the school said. “Student drivers will be safely on their way home from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School once law enforcement has cleared them to do so. We thank you again for your patience.”

“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we prioritize safety,” school officials said. “Additional communication will be shared as soon as possible.”

