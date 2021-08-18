Two lanes closed on Savannah Highway due to water line break
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a water line break under the roadway on Savannah Highway has closed a number of lanes in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon.
Charleston police officials say two southbound lanes on Savannah Highway at Dobbins Road is closed.
“Motorists are to take alternate routes until further notice,” police said.
