Working Wednesdays: Fetter Health Care hiring for a variety of positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in the health care field with Fetter Health Care Network.

Fetter Health Care Network has been serving the community for more than 50 years, providing affordable, quality primary health care and dental services. It was established to provide a full range of health care services to Charleston’s low-income community.

Over the years, Fetter has expanded, opening locations in Summerville, Johns Island, Moncks Corner and Walterboro.

Current employment opportunities include certified medical assistant, medical providers, behavioral health counselors, dentist, customer service specialist and financial eligibility specialist.

Applicants can apply by clicking the link. You may also email resumes to hr@fetterhealthcare.org.

