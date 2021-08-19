SC Lottery
4th person charged in South Carolina nuclear project failure

Two utilities spent nearly $10 billion on the project before halting construction in 2017 following Westinghouse’s bankruptcy.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCSC) - A fourth business executive faces criminal charges stemming from a federal investigation into a failed multibillion-dollar project to build two nuclear reactors in South Carolina.

An indictment filed Wednesday shows Jeffrey A. Benjamin is accused of multiple felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Benjamin is a former executive at Westinghouse Electric Co., the lead contractor to build two new reactors at the V.C. Summer plant.

Two utilities spent nearly $10 billion on the project before halting construction in 2017 following Westinghouse’s bankruptcy.

Authorities say Benjamin repeatedly lied to the utilities about how far behind schedule and over budget the project was.

Back in June, the Project Director of the V.C. Summer nuclear project pleaded guilty to making false statements.

In February, the former SCANA CEO pleaded guilty to both federal and state charges tied to the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County that misled investors of about over $1 billion in tax credits.

