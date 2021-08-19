SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Authorities identify man killed in 3-vehicle crash on James Island

Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately...
Authorities responded to the crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road at approximately 12:14 p.m. Saturday.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a three vehicle accident on James Island last weekend.

Authorities say Richard Rosenthal from Johns Island died in the crash. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

It happened on Aug. 14 at 12 p.m. when authorities responded to a crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road. Capt. Roger Antonio said one person died in the crash and a second had non-life-threatening injuries.

Antonio says the driver of a Toyota was travelling north on Folly Road when they crossed the center line and entered into southbound traffic. The Toyota struck a southbound car, which caused it to roll over back into the northbound lane and strike a northbound car, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Toyota was the only person in the car and Antonio says he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the southbound vehicle suffered non life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, Antonio said.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division is investigating the collision.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old student at Andrew Jackson High School died just days before the first day of...
16-year-old SC boy dies from COVID days before start of school
Before the city council meeting got underway dozens of anti-mask protesters showed up voicing...
City of Charleston mask ordinance in public facilities fails following Tue. night vote
School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students who sustained injuries...
Sheriff: One person in custody in connection to Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting
South Carolina Education Superintendent Dr. Molly Spearman urged people to take COVID-19...
Spearman: ‘We have to do what’s right’ on COVID-19; doctors urge vaccination, masking in schools
The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled the University of South Carolina can impose a mask...
SC Supreme Court: UofSC can impose a mask requirement on campus

Latest News

Authorities are looking for Albert Rhodan who was last seen walking on Chad Lane toward Highway...
Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing man
The Berkeley County School District is working to address school bus delays as parents express...
Berkeley County School District parents concerned after bus delays and no-shows
The Charleston County School District’s mask mandate passed just days before the start of...
Charleston Co. School District messaging leads to confusion on mask mandate
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Deputies investigating after one person shot on Dorchester Road