Authorities identify man killed in 3-vehicle crash on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a three vehicle accident on James Island last weekend.

Authorities say Richard Rosenthal from Johns Island died in the crash. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

It happened on Aug. 14 at 12 p.m. when authorities responded to a crash on Folly Road near James Prioleau Road. Capt. Roger Antonio said one person died in the crash and a second had non-life-threatening injuries.

Antonio says the driver of a Toyota was travelling north on Folly Road when they crossed the center line and entered into southbound traffic. The Toyota struck a southbound car, which caused it to roll over back into the northbound lane and strike a northbound car, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Toyota was the only person in the car and Antonio says he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the southbound vehicle suffered non life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, Antonio said.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division is investigating the collision.

#TRAFFIC: Significant delays on Folly Road at James Prioleau Rd. due to multi-vehicle crash. Numerous first responders, including forensic services, at the scene. Only one lane of traffic is getting thru on the far shoulder @Live5News #chsnews #chstrfc @Live5Traffic pic.twitter.com/xHvnE3nyA8 — Logan Reigstad (@loganreigstad) August 14, 2021

