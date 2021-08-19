Back to typical summertime weather!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s back to a more typical summer weather pattern meaning more sunshine, less rain and hotter temperatures beginning today.

TROPICS

Hurricane Grace is making a landfall this morning south of Cozumel and Cancun in Mexico. Grace will reemerge tomorrow over the Gulf of Mexico before making another landfall in Mexico. No impacts are expected in the United States.

Tropical Storm Henri is likely to become a hurricane today east of Bermuda. Henri is forecast to begin a turn to the north over the next 24 hours. Henri could come close to the Northeast coastline this weekend and early next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Scattered Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Scattered Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot and Humid. Scattered Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.