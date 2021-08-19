SC Lottery
Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing man

Authorities are looking for Albert Rhodan who was last seen walking on Chad Lane toward Highway...
Authorities are looking for Albert Rhodan who was last seen walking on Chad Lane toward Highway 162 at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.(CCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 56-year-old man.

Authorities are looking for Albert Rhodan who was last seen walking on Chad Lane toward Highway 162 at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected at this time.

“He was last seen wearing a teal shirt, black jean shorts, and no shoes,” the sheriff’s office said. “Mr. Rhodan has been diagnosed with dementia, requires medication, and constant supervision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700. You can call the following number after hours, (843) 743-7200.

