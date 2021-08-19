Charleston police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old boy
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered 16-year-old boy.
Police officers are looking for Omega J. Smalls who was last seen on Thursday morning at 9:45 a.m. at the Charleston Charter School of Math and Science on 1002 King Street.
“Smalls was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants, white Nike shoes with a black toe and blue heal, with a green backpack,” CPD officials said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
