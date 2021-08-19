SC Lottery
City, organizations ask landlords to help those without a home

By Danielle Seat
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston and other local organizations are calling on the community to help people struggling with homelessness.

City of Charleston Homelessness Coordinator Christopher Jardin says there are at least 300 people in the city struggling with homelessness. He says that number could even be higher because of how difficult it is to calculate.

Jardin says the number of people struggling with homelessness is growing year after year.

One80 Place, a local organization working to fight homelessness, is partnering with the city to ask landlords for help.

One80 Place Representative Katie Smith says they hope to help at least 1,000 people in the Lowcountry struggling with homelessness in the next year.

Jardin says organizations like One80 Place are willing to pay upwards of full rent to house someone in need. This can specifically be helpful for landlords looking to fill a space immediately.

Last year, Jardin says over 200 people came by the warming shelter in a single day. He says they won’t be able to solve the problem without the help of the community.

For local landlords who may be hesitant about getting involved, Jardin says look at the data, because he the perception of what homelessness looks like is not the way it is.

“Everyone comes to homelessness for different reasons,” Jardin said.  “If you look at any individual and they have a completely different story. And so you can’t lump everyone into one category. Everyone is coming at this from a different place. And I think that right alone adds to the complexity of this.”

If you’re a landlord who would like to get involved, email info@one80place.org

Landlords are asked to pass an inspection and agree to partner with One80 Place.

