Dorchester County detention deputy dies in car crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

In a Facebook post on Monday, DCSO said Cpl. Nate Green died suddenly that day.

According to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers, Green died as a result of a head-on vehicle crash on Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville. Brouthers said Green was taken to Trident where he later died. The coroner said the manner of death is accidental.

Summerville Police are investigating the crash.

