Downed power lines closes southbound lane of Clements Ferry Road

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WANDO, S.C. (WCSC) - Downed power lines have closed the southbound lane of Clements Ferry Road near Cainhoy Road in the Wando area.

Charleston Police say the northbound lane is being used to alternate the flow of traffic while Dominion Energy resolves the issue.

Significant delays are expected, and police are asking motorists to use alternate routes.

