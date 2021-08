Drive-thru food distribution organized in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A church in North Charleston is giving away free food.

The Macedonia Church of our Lord Jesus Christ is hosting a free drive-thru food giveaway in North Charleston.

Organizers say it will be held at 7362 Old Hertz Road from 4:30 p.m. until supplies run out Thursday.

Everyone is welcome, organizers just ask that people please stay in their cars.

