SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Driver shot in the cheek, 2 children unharmed after gunshots fired into car near Summerville

A still picture from video captured by a viewer showing the scene at Summerville Medical Center.
A still picture from video captured by a viewer showing the scene at Summerville Medical Center.(Provided)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a driver was shot in the cheek after gunshots were fired into his car on Dorchester Road near the Summerville area.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the driver’s two children, an 11-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy, were in the back seat and were not injured in the incident.

The investigation began on Wednesday afternoon when deputies responded to 9980 Dorchester Road in the area of AAA Summerville after a citizen reported someone in one vehicle shot at another vehicle with both vehicles fleeing the area towards Ladson Road.

The responding deputy was then flagged down by a group of people and saw multiple shell casings on the westbound lanes of Dorchester Road.

The deputy was then told to respond to Summerville Medical Center for someone who arrived who was possibly involved in the shooting. Authorities were told that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his right cheek.

When deputies arrived at the hospital the entrance of the emergency room was secured with crime scene tape, and a car at the scene had blood visible in the driver seat and the driver door with gunshot impacts on the passenger side door panel, window and passenger side of the front windshield.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students who sustained injuries...
Three students injured, one person in custody in Orangeburg Co. high school shooting
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Jararee Akiya Simmons on Tuesday.
Report: Kidnapping victim jumps out of window after being held for hours at gunpoint
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, high percent-positive rate
Several school districts and colleges have implemented mask mandates because of the surge in...
THE LIST: School districts, colleges now requiring face masks for students, staff
The department of transportation says the congestion begins on I-26 Eastbound at Exit 205...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion backs up traffic over 7 miles on I-26

Latest News

Charleston County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are settling on...
New Plans for I-526 announced
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New Plans for I-526 announced
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Students without schedules at Berkeley High School sent home
The unannounced visit to the facility was apparently unrelated to Sutherland’s arrest. It...
State health inspectors visited mental health facility unaware of Jamal Sutherland’s death
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State health inspectors visited mental health facility unaware of Jamal Sutherland’s death