Driver shot in the cheek, 2 children unharmed after gunshots fired into car near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a driver was shot in the cheek after gunshots were fired into his car on Dorchester Road near the Summerville area.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the driver’s two children, an 11-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy, were in the back seat and were not injured in the incident.

The investigation began on Wednesday afternoon when deputies responded to 9980 Dorchester Road in the area of AAA Summerville after a citizen reported someone in one vehicle shot at another vehicle with both vehicles fleeing the area towards Ladson Road.

The responding deputy was then flagged down by a group of people and saw multiple shell casings on the westbound lanes of Dorchester Road.

The deputy was then told to respond to Summerville Medical Center for someone who arrived who was possibly involved in the shooting. Authorities were told that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his right cheek.

When deputies arrived at the hospital the entrance of the emergency room was secured with crime scene tape, and a car at the scene had blood visible in the driver seat and the driver door with gunshot impacts on the passenger side door panel, window and passenger side of the front windshield.

