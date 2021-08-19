Georgetown to require masks inside city buildings

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Georgetown will soon require masks inside city buildings.

The city council passed an emergency ordinance that included the new mandate during a meeting Thursday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, masks will be required in city buildings with some exceptions. Those exemptions range from medical or religious reasons or when complying with directions from police.

Children under the age of 10 who are accompanied by an adult are also excluded from the city’s order.

The decision comes after Georgetown City Hall lobby was closed through the end of the week due to a COVID-19 exposure.

The ordinance is set to last through 60 days unless it is extended by the city council.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.