SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Joint Base Charleston helps with Afghanistan withdrawal

The XVIII Airborne Corps released a tweet showing soldiers prepare to load aircraft out of...
The XVIII Airborne Corps released a tweet showing soldiers prepare to load aircraft out of Joint Base Charleston.(XVIII Airborne Corps)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston has confirmed that they are helping the U.S. Army deploy more soldiers to Afghanistan to assist with the withdrawal of Americans and American allies.

The XVIII Airborne Corps released a tweet showing soldiers prepare to load aircraft out of Joint Base Charleston.

They say they were bound for the Central Command area of operations. Central Command is the U.S. military’s description of the Middle East and East African region.

The tweet said the XVIII Airborne Corp’s Immediate Response Force deployed to Central Command within 100 hours of their alert. They say they are now supporting the U.S. State Department in an “orderly withdrawal of designated personnel from Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.”

XVIII Airborne Corp is based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina and were at Joint Base Charleston last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students who sustained injuries...
Three students injured, one person in custody in Orangeburg Co. high school shooting
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Jararee Akiya Simmons on Tuesday.
Report: Kidnapping victim jumps out of window after being held for hours at gunpoint
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, high percent-positive rate
Several school districts and colleges have implemented mask mandates because of the surge in...
THE LIST: School districts, colleges now requiring face masks for students, staff
The department of transportation says the congestion begins on I-26 Eastbound at Exit 205...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion backs up traffic over 7 miles on I-26

Latest News

Tanner said the students were sent home to avoid a large group of students congregating...
Students without schedules at Berkeley High School sent home
The Macedonia Church of our Lord Jesus Christ is hosting a free drive-thru food giveaway in...
Drive-thru food distribution organized in N. Charleston
Authorities were looking for Albert Rhodan who had last been seen walking on Chad Lane toward...
Charleston Co. deputies find missing man
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City, organizations ask landlords to help those without a home