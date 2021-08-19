Joint Base Charleston helps with Afghanistan withdrawal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston has confirmed that they are helping the U.S. Army deploy more soldiers to Afghanistan to assist with the withdrawal of Americans and American allies.

The XVIII Airborne Corps released a tweet showing soldiers prepare to load aircraft out of Joint Base Charleston.

They say they were bound for the Central Command area of operations. Central Command is the U.S. military’s description of the Middle East and East African region.

The tweet said the XVIII Airborne Corp’s Immediate Response Force deployed to Central Command within 100 hours of their alert. They say they are now supporting the U.S. State Department in an “orderly withdrawal of designated personnel from Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.”

XVIII Airborne Corp is based out of Fort Bragg in North Carolina and were at Joint Base Charleston last weekend.

[2 of 2]



In these pics from this past Saturday, our Soldiers prepare to load aircraft out of Joint Base Charleston, S.C. bound for the Central Command area of operations.



America's Contingency Corps maintains the capability to deploy forces anywhere in the world on short notice pic.twitter.com/Lo4wYDsUZ9 — XVIII Airborne Corps (@18airbornecorps) August 18, 2021

