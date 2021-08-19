Lincolnville officials pause water service for connection installation

LINCONVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Lincolnville is planning to shut off water in a neighborhood while they install equipment.

Town officials say they are adding a water connection for houses in a neighborhood off of Lincoln Avenue. The houses gaining the water connection are under construction.

The area impacted by the water shutoff will start at East Thomas Street and stretch to East Pickney Street, East Grant Street and East Randolph Street.

The water is scheduled to be shut off for about four hours, starting at 9 a.m. and finishing up at 1 p.m. Thursday.

