Man attempting to run over officers sentenced to 10 years in jail

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Court records show that a man arrested in May 2020 for allegedly attempting to run over officers has pleaded guilt to assault charges.

Antonio Rivers, Jr., 35, has pleaded guilty to 1st degree assault and battery and court records show he was sentenced to 10 years with credit for 541 days served.

Jail records show Rivers was arrested May 10, 2020 after police said he attempted to run over police officers and prompted a chase in North Charleston.

Incident reports say North Charleston Police Officers were conducting a business check of the Red Roof Inn on Northwoods Boulevard at around 4:30 a.m. on Mothers Day 2020.

Authorities say they saw a running car with tinted windows and as officers approached the car, they saw a man, Rivers who appeared to be sleeping. He was the only person inside the car, but officers reported seeing an AR-style rifle on the rear floorboard.

After police attempted to wake Rivers up, and he reportedly attempted to hide a plastic bag with a white, powdery substance that was in his right hand. Police say the man then put the car in reverse and backed up.

An officer attempted to put the car back in neutral, but incident reports say Rivers put the car back in reverse and attempted to run the officer over while partially inside the car.

Two other officers attempted to pull Rivers out of the car, but incident reports say Rivers attempted to run them over as well.

Rivers was originally charged with three counts of attempted murder, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, failure to stop for blue lights and South Carolina Highway Patrol charged with driving under suspension and and seatbelt violation.

Those were dropped and Rivers was ultimately charged with 1st degree assault and battery. He has been sentenced to serve the remainder of his 10 years in prison.

