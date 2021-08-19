SC Lottery
New Plans for I-526 announced

By Nick Reagan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County and the South Carolina Department of Transportation are settling on Alternative G for the Mark Clark Expressway project that would connect West Ashley with James and Johns Islands via Interstate 526.

This alternative proposes a mostly elevated 4-laned parkway that would extend I-526 from Savannah Highway through Johns Island to James Island and connecting to the Folly Road interchange. This version also creates two connectors to River Road on either side of Maybank Highway to alleviate congestion.

This alternative also provides bike lanes for pedestrian traffic that would connect the West Ashley Green Way with the James Island County Park, though designers say there will bike lanes throughout the entire project. County officials say the design will be similar to what was done on the Ravenel Bridge.

If approved, construction would begin in 2024 and last for four years. The cost is still up for debate, but a 2019 figure developed in 2014 estimates the cost could be between $725 to $772 million. The county says after the public comment period ends on October 15, they will refine the plan and narrow down the cost.

You can find more information on the plans and make a public comment here: https://www.scdotmarkclark.com/publichearing.

