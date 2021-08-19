SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

New Savannah Highway apartments bring road changes

The development is being built near the 3700 block of Savannah Highway between Bees Ferry Road...
The development is being built near the 3700 block of Savannah Highway between Bees Ferry Road and Main Road.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A housing development planned for a busy area of West Ashley is also planning to bring road changes to Savannah Highway.

The Satori West Ashley apartments have been in the planning stages for the last few years, but before construction, they were formerly called the Gateway Apartments.

The city of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee has approved plans for the 297-unit upscale...
The city of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee has approved plans for the 297-unit upscale apartment complex.(Davis Developers)

Davis Development is responsible for building the project and they say they have started site clearance on the 16-acres site. The development is being built near the 3700 block of Savannah Highway between Bees Ferry Road and Main Road.

The Main Road and Savannah Highway intersection is one that’s seen recent discussion for traffic improvements as part of the Main Road Corridor project.

Plans show the apartments will be built on the same side of the road as the area’s Publix.

According to design plans, developers will construct seven different buildings.
According to design plans, developers will construct seven different buildings.(Davis Developers)

The city of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee has approved plans for the 297-unit upscale apartment complex. According to design plans, developers will construct seven different buildings.

While a grass median sits in the middle of the four-lane highway, the applicant and consulting firm, HLA, Inc, says they plan to add a left turn lane and a deceleration lane in that area of Savannah Highway. The firm says this has been approved by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Developers say this will allow access to the apartments when coming from the south.

Davis Development does not have a date yet for when construction is expected to be finished, but a city spokesperson says the building permits have not been issued yet.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students who sustained injuries...
Three students injured, one person in custody in Orangeburg Co. high school shooting
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Jararee Akiya Simmons on Tuesday.
Report: Kidnapping victim jumps out of window after being held for hours at gunpoint
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, high percent-positive rate
Several school districts and colleges have implemented mask mandates because of the surge in...
THE LIST: School districts, colleges now requiring face masks for students, staff
The department of transportation says the congestion begins on I-26 Eastbound at Exit 205...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion backs up traffic over 7 miles on I-26

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lincolnville officials pause water service for connection installation
Town officials say they are adding a water connection for houses in a neighborhood off of...
Lincolnville officials pause water service for connection installation
Authorities are looking for Albert Rhodan who was last seen walking on Chad Lane toward Highway...
Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing man
VIDEO: Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing man
VIDEO: Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing man