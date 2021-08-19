New Savannah Highway apartments bring road changes

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A housing development planned for a busy area of West Ashley is also planning to bring road changes to Savannah Highway.

The Satori West Ashley apartments have been in the planning stages for the last few years, but before construction, they were formerly called the Gateway Apartments.

The city of Charleston’s Technical Review Committee has approved plans for the 297-unit upscale apartment complex. (Davis Developers)

Davis Development is responsible for building the project and they say they have started site clearance on the 16-acres site. The development is being built near the 3700 block of Savannah Highway between Bees Ferry Road and Main Road.

The Main Road and Savannah Highway intersection is one that’s seen recent discussion for traffic improvements as part of the Main Road Corridor project.

Plans show the apartments will be built on the same side of the road as the area’s Publix.

According to design plans, developers will construct seven different buildings. (Davis Developers)

While a grass median sits in the middle of the four-lane highway, the applicant and consulting firm, HLA, Inc, says they plan to add a left turn lane and a deceleration lane in that area of Savannah Highway. The firm says this has been approved by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Developers say this will allow access to the apartments when coming from the south.

Davis Development does not have a date yet for when construction is expected to be finished, but a city spokesperson says the building permits have not been issued yet.

