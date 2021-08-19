SC Lottery
Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston mandates masks inside schools, pastoral center

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston has instituted a temporary mask mandate inside of its schools and pastoral center. (Source: Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston has instituted a temporary mask mandate inside of its schools and pastoral center.

Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston spokesperson Maria Aselage says the temporary mandate is in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

“After watching the number of positive COVID cases grow daily in South Carolina, a temporary mask mandate has been put into effect for all students, faculty and staff at our diocesan schools and all employees at our Charleston-based pastoral center when they are not sitting at their desk,” Aselage said. “We made this decision with input from medical professionals and guidance from the CDC and DHEC. We believe wearing masks indoors is an important initiative to protect our community, especially children, from this highly contagious virus. We will continue to monitor this situation and will revisit this directive as needed.”

