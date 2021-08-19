WATCH LIVE: Sheriff, school district holding presser on Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sherriff’s Office and Orangeburg County School District will be holding a press conference about the shooting outside Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School that injured three students.

It’s scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at the sheriff’s office and will be streamed live here when it begins.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said one person is currently in custody in connection to the shooting that happened during afternoon dismissal on Wednesday in which school officials said three students suffered injuries from gunshots from a drive by shooting.

The school reported that the students were in stable condition.

According to the school, law enforcement assisted with the evacuation of the school with students being transported to the nearby Technology Center on Magnolia Street where parents and guardians picked up their students.

The school will be closed to students for the remainder of the week, which includes all after school activities and athletic practices.

Superintendent Shawn Foster said the shooting was an “unfortunate situation,” and thanked school employees who got students to safety during the incident.

Constance Alston said she first learned about the shooting when she received a call from her daughter saying there were shooters on campus.

“There is no words to describe when she told me that,” Alston said. “I literally got numb because I didn’t know what to do.”

Alston was outside the school with other parents waiting to go through the process of getting her child Wednesday evening.

“As a parent this is the worst thing you can ever feel,” she said. “As a parent not being there to comfort your child, or not being there to tell them, ‘Everything’s going to be okay,’ after seeing pictures of what happened.”

