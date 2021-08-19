Students without schedules at Berkeley High School sent home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District has confirmed dozens of students without a schedule at Berkeley High School have been sent home.

“The staff is working diligently to provide schedules for all students,” Berkeley County School District Chief Communications and Community Engagement Officer Katie Orvin Tanner said.

Tanner said the school has enrolled 106 students in the last four days. Currently, 90 students are awaiting a finalized schedule.

Tanner said the students were sent home to avoid a large group of students congregating together in one area.

“This is primarily impacting those with later registration/enrollment and students who have transferred or are at the school by way of attendance appeal,” Tanner said. “Those appeals are submitted at different times and must go through an approval process before they are confirmed as enrolled at a school to receive a schedule.”

The District will be sending additional support staff to assist with this process, Tanner said.

