SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Students without schedules at Berkeley High School sent home

Tanner said the students were sent home to avoid a large group of students congregating...
Tanner said the students were sent home to avoid a large group of students congregating together in one area.(Storyblocks)
By Michal Higdon
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District has confirmed dozens of students without a schedule at Berkeley High School have been sent home.

“The staff is working diligently to provide schedules for all students,” Berkeley County School District Chief Communications and Community Engagement Officer Katie Orvin Tanner said.

Tanner said the school has enrolled 106 students in the last four days. Currently, 90 students are awaiting a finalized schedule.

Tanner said the students were sent home to avoid a large group of students congregating together in one area.

“This is primarily impacting those with later registration/enrollment and students who have transferred or are at the school by way of attendance appeal,” Tanner said. “Those appeals are submitted at different times and must go through an approval process before they are confirmed as enrolled at a school to receive a schedule.”

The District will be sending additional support staff to assist with this process, Tanner said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students who sustained injuries...
Three students injured, one person in custody in Orangeburg Co. high school shooting
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Jararee Akiya Simmons on Tuesday.
Report: Kidnapping victim jumps out of window after being held for hours at gunpoint
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest batch of...
SC reports nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, high percent-positive rate
Several school districts and colleges have implemented mask mandates because of the surge in...
THE LIST: School districts, colleges now requiring face masks for students, staff
The department of transportation says the congestion begins on I-26 Eastbound at Exit 205...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion backs up traffic over 7 miles on I-26

Latest News

The XVIII Airborne Corps released a tweet showing soldiers prepare to load aircraft out of...
Joint Base Charleston helps with Afghanistan withdrawal
The Macedonia Church of our Lord Jesus Christ is hosting a free drive-thru food giveaway in...
Drive-thru food distribution organized in N. Charleston
Authorities were looking for Albert Rhodan who had last been seen walking on Chad Lane toward...
Charleston Co. deputies find missing man
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City, organizations ask landlords to help those without a home