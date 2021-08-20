SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Amber Alert extended for missing kids from Utah, possibly traveling with suspect to Wash.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Magnus out of...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Magnus out of Utah. They are believed to be traveling with 33-year-old Derek Rowley (above).(CMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICE, Utah (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued out of Utah for two children has been extended to Nevada as officials believe a suspect involved is traveling with the kids to Washington.

Eight-year-old Manson Rowley and six-year-old Arson Mangum were last seen on Wednesday in Price, Utah, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They are believed to be traveling with 33-year-old Derek Rowley and headed to Washington in a gold 2004 Chevy Silverado with Washington license plate number C66780T.

Manson is described to be 3 feet, 11 inches tall, weigh about 50 pound and have blond hair and blue eyes. Arson is about 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weigh about 30 pounds and also has blond hair and blue eyes.

A photo of the boys was not provided. They were last seen wearing pajamas.

Derek Rowley is described to be six feet tall and weigh about 190 pounds. He has blond hair, blues eyes and several tattoos, including one of a crown on the left side of his neck and a skull on his right hand.

The Chevy Silverado was described to be hauling a white fifth wheel camp trailer with the Washington license plate number 51311AE.

Anyone with information about the boys and their whereabouts is urged to call the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at 435-637-0890

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still picture from video captured by a viewer showing the scene at Summerville Medical Center.
Driver shot in the cheek, 2 children unharmed after gunshots fired into car near Summerville
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
Tanner said the students were sent home to avoid a large group of students congregating...
Students without schedules at Berkeley High School sent home
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Jararee Akiya Simmons on Tuesday.
Report: Kidnapping victim jumps out of window after being held for hours at gunpoint
School officials say three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students who sustained injuries...
Three students injured, one person in custody in Orangeburg Co. high school shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden pledges to Americans in Kabul: ‘We will get you home’
FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
As Charleston County school leaders work on a plan for how to spend more than $160 million in...
Charleston Co. Schools needs to spend funding on education disparities among Black students, group says
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support...
US appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium