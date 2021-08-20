Berkeley Co. School District making adjustments, improvements following school bus delays

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County School District said they are making adjustments and improvements in regards to delays with their school buses and car ride lines.

“We understand that there were some challenges, frustrations, disappointments and delays with our buses and in car rider lines this week,” the district said in a letter to parents. “We apologize to those who experienced such challenges. Our goal is to provide the best possible experience for our students and families, and we are working daily to make adjustments and improvements.”

The district said COVID-19 has impacted staff at the district and school levels. In addition, they cited that some departments are facing general staffing shortages.

One BCSD parent, Kimberly Sanders, said the school bus never came to pick her kids up, three mornings in a row. Sanders’ three children attend Cane Bay High and Cane Bay Middle.

District officials said they did not receive reports of busses never showing up, but they are aware of delays. According to the district, a nationwide school bus driver shortage is also factoring into the delays. The district has an incentive program to hire new drivers which includes guaranteed hours, benefits, and a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

The letter sent by the district to parents on Friday can be read below.

Good afternoon,

It is finally Friday, and that means we have completed our first full week of school for the 2021-2022 school year.

Thank you for your patience and continued support as we work to improve the overall school experience this year.

In conclusion, we cannot say thank you enough.

--Thank you to all of our staff all across this county who worked exceptionally hard this week. --Thank you to our bus drivers, both permanent and temporary. We appreciate your dedication and commitment to transporting our students safely to and from school. --Thank you to our parents and guardians for your support, your trust and your patience.

Again, have a great weekend! We will see you Monday!

