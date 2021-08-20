Charleston Co. deputies searching for missing man last seen in Lincolnville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen in Lincolnville.

Authorities are looking for Harold Burroughs who has not been seen since the beginning of August. Deputies describe him as being 5′11″, 172 pounds, bald, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700.

