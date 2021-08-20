Charleston Co. Schools needs to spend funding on education disparities among Black students, group says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Charleston County school leaders work on a plan for how to spend more than $160 million in federal funding, the Racial Justice Network is calling on them to make sure the money is spent in ways that will specifically benefit Black students.

During a news conference Friday morning, the group said having that much money on the table at once is a game-changer and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They want to see it spent to address educational disparities among students of color.

The district is set to get more than $163 million in emergency federal funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. This will be the third wave of money the district has gotten from the fund, which was set up to help schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school board is set to hold a public hearing on its initial plan for how to spend that money on Monday evening, and they previously set a goal of using 75% of the money to help students who are not meeting readiness metrics.

The Racial Justice Network said while the past cannot be changed, they want to see the money used to influence the future and help give Black students better educational outcomes.

“It is time to set aside biases and raise educational standards, hire additional teachers and aides, provide a quality education and equal opportunities for all students to excel and to exceed expectations,” Beverly Gadson-Birch, a member of the group’s education committee, said.

The district plans to submit a general plan for the money on Tuesday. The board is due a more specific plan in January.

The Racial Justice Network said it will be watching how the money is spent very closely. Its president, Elder James Johnson, said they may file a lawsuit if they don’t feel the money has been fairly distributed to help students of color.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.