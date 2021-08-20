SC Lottery
Charleston Fire Department opens new fire station honoring Charleston 9

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than three years after crews broke ground on Charleston’s newest fire station, the multimillion-dollar project is now complete and firefighters are getting settled. The new Station 11 on Savannah Highway opened on Wednesday.

Since then, firefighters have been making sure everything is up and running. It replaces the old Station 11 almost exactly one mile east on Savannah Highway.

The new station sits directly adjacent to the Charleston 9 Memorial, which is at the site of the 2007 blaze at a furniture store that killed nine firefighters:

  • Engineer Bradford “Brad” Baity, of Engine 19
  • Capt. Mike Benke, of Engine 16
  • Firefighter Melvin Champaign, of Engine 16
  • Firefighter James “Earl” Drayton, of Engine 19
  • Asst. Engineer Michael French, of Ladder 5
  • Capt. William Hutchinson, of Engine 19
  • Engineer Mark Kelsey, of Ladder 5
  • Capt. Louis Mulkey, of Engine 15
  • Firefighter Brandon Thompson, of Ladder 5.

In its design, the new building pays tribute to those fallen firefighters. On the apparatus bay facing the memorial, the building has nine tall windows that cast light on the memorial at night.

As firefighters leave their bunk room, another window across the hallway looks out at the flagpole at the memorial’s heart.

A historic bell from a former downtown fire station has also been installed, and it rings nine times at 9 a.m. daily in the firefighters’ memories.

The families of the nine fallen firefighters also got early tours of the new facility. Battalion Chief Greg Chesher, who helped give those tours, called it a heartfelt experience.

“They were very appreciative,” he said. “All of them loved the station, they loved the fact that it was built next to the site so they can always be remembered and their lost loved ones can feel like they’re still at the fire station.”

In addition, there are a number of details included to help improve response times, like bay doors that open sideways instead of vertically, and other features, like a decontamination room and training command center, that will make the job of fighting fires easier.

The station’s new location will also help it save precious seconds when they matter most, Fire Chief Dan Curia said.

“We, of course, have an incredible obligation to the community to make sure fire and EMS coverage is maintained, so a shifting of Fire Station 11′s physical location from down the street to its current spot is going to improve response times,” he said.

Despite some issues and delays in the construction process that many projects faced amid the pandemic, the department said it came in on budget at just under $6 million.

